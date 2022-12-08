Get your home holiday ready on a budget

HOUSTON – Looking to spruce up your home for the holidays?
The experts at Living Designs Furniture can help.
They offer custom furniture at affordable prices.
Sarah Zubowski, a furniture design expert, shares what they have to offer customers this holiday season.
During December, all in-stock items at Living Designs Furniture are 50-percent off with same week delivery – and you can get free delivery if you mention “HOUSTON LIFE.”
Visit their showroom at 4619 Navigation Boulevard.
CLICK HERE or call 713-921-5098 to learn more.