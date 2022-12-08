Catching up with former MLB Player and Houston music mogul Carl Crawford

HOUSTON – He has worked with some of the biggest names in rap music, including Megan Thee Stallion and Erica Banks.

Carl Crawford, the founder of Houston-based music label 1501 Entertainment, stopped by Houston Life to chat about how he’s giving undiscovered artists an opportunity to learn and grow on social media platforms.

The entrepreneur is investing in youth TikTok influencers to provide them with opportunities to develop marketing strategies.

Plus, he’ll be hosting Youth Tiktok influencers from all over the world in Houston on December 17th where they will develop creative content and gain insight on working together to build larger opportunities.

Crawford shared details about this special event in the video above.

