Local 12-year-old Aniyah Cotton makes her way as rapper and talk show host

HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with local seventh grader Aniyah Cotton, a rapper and actress giving other kids a platform to shine with her YouTube talk show, ‘The Aniyah Cotton show.’

Cotton also performed her latest single ‘Drippy.’

Cotton started her career in entertainment at the age of 5 when her grandmother noticed her ability to memorize scripts and quickly began landing commercials and later a role in the critically acclaimed HBO show “The Leftovers.”

She decided to start her own YouTube talk show where she interviews kids from the Houston area with big plans. She also wrote and produced her first YouTube series, “Behind the Tears, " which tackles topics like bullying.

Cotton will next be seen in the new movie “Wonder Lana,” premiering in 2023 where she plays the role of Reese.

