The Free Education Opportunity this is Changing Lives Through the Power of Work

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Goodwill may be a great place to shop, but did you know they also offer a number of free courses that help break down the barriers to employment? One of these courses is their new EmployAbility program.

With EmployAbility, Goodwill is changing lives through the power of work by giving people access to learning that opens up a world of opportunities.

EmployAbility is a twelve week, work skills training program for young adults aged 18 and up with documented disabilities. Christina Petrossi, who is the Director of Workforce Development Operations at Goodwill Houston, explained to Houston Life how the course works. “We support them with soft power skills that they can use on the job and on the job training that they can use to land their next job.”

The free course is especially designed to help those “aging out” of school Special Education programs and young adults with disabilities looking to take their first step into the workforce. The course provides a holistic, supportive working environment. The twelve weeks of training include two weeks in the classroom and ten weeks of paid on-the-job training.

EmployAbility is one of the many free workforce education opportunities available through Goodwill Houston.

You can learn more at GoodwillHouston.org or call 713.692.6221.

Houston Life’s Melanie Camp had a closer look at Goodwill Houston’s EmployAbility program you can watch this in the video above.