Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, World Series Champ, Astros’ Alex Bregman will join Courtney and Derrick in Studio B. Bregman will be joined by his godson. They’ll discuss his foundation, ‘Bregman Cares.’

That’s Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.

You can watch the show in the player below: