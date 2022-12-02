Bonobos Highland Village a must-stop for men’s holiday fashions

Bonobos has been open for about a month now, and has everything from office looks, to fancy suits, all the way down to the socks. From plaid stylish shirts, to comfy jean, playful sweaters and more, Derrick Shore is exploring a few looks that any man would love to wear.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Whether it’s the office party, the neighborhood party or the family party - there’s one place in the Highland Village that just opened ready to dress any man in your life.

