Conroe’s ARTAVIA master-planned community kicks off ‘Enchanted Home Tour’

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The ARTAVIA master-planned community has kicked off an Enchanted Home Tour to showcase 14 model homes dazzling in holiday décor, move-in ready homes and an amenity center complete with family photo opportunities that you won’t want to miss.

Through December 31st, home shoppers can also register at any of the 14 decorated model homes for a chance to win a Magical Trip!

Back this year is ARTAVIA’s 25′ tall iconic holiday tree at the community amenity center, which is a perfect holiday family photo setting and the location is in the midst of the spectacular amenities

Dapple Park is a 13-acre community park which includes a five-acre lake with paddle boats, a kayak launch area, a boardwalk, splash pad and playground. The contemporary-style amenity center features a 24-hr FitCenter, Palate Cafe, and an Event Lawn with both indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Lisa Connell all about this beautiful place you could call home.

