El Milagro Del Recuerdo is the Holiday Opera That Means so Much to Many Houstonians

Mariachi Opera started here in Houston and El Milagro del Recuerdo is back on stage by popular demand. Houston Life's Melanie Camp went onstage to talk with the performers about the opera that means so much to many Houstonians.

HOUSTON – The Houston Grand Opera celebrates the return of El Milagro del Recuerdo. The mariachi opera is back on stage by popular demand and the story it tells is something that means a lot to many Houstonians facing what it means to make a life away from their birth country.

El Milagro del Recuerdo follows the story of Laurentino, a bracero who returns from the United States to spend Christmastime with his family. His wife Renata worries that his time away from home in Mexico is changing him. The two face a life-changing decision: whether to stay with family in Mexico, or leave for the promise of a better life.

“It’s a very emotional Yes. Because there’s a lot of questions. Do I stay or do I go? What’s going to be best for my family? And, that’s that’s really the question that still continues to be in people’s heads today,” said Vanessa Alonzo who returns to the Houston Grand Opera after originating the role of Lupita in the 2019 world premiere of El Milagro del Recuerdo.

While the story stirs emotions, the joy of the holidays and family, piñatas and tamales (yes...live tamale making on the Cullen Stage) carry the audience through what has become one of Houston’s favorite festive shows.

Houston Life’s Melanie Camp went onstage at The Wotham Theatre to talk with the performers about the opera that means so much to many Houstonians watch the video above.

El Milagro del Recuerdo runs Thursday December 8 - Sunday December 18.

Tickets are available now. You can call the HGO box office on 713-228-6737 or visit HoustonGrandOpera.org