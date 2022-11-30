Details on the web series “25 Songs of Christmas,” and a live performance

This holiday web series launched in 2010, and their 13th season, "Christmas Around the World" will be broadcasted on JOEYTV.NET. Their podcast will also be premiering on Anchor by Spotify under the 25 Songs of Christmas.

HOUSTON – Today on Houston Life, we brought you holiday cheer and a LIVE performance! Derrick and Courtney sat down with Eric C. Jones and Lea Jones, the brains behind the “25 Songs of Christmas.”

The 25 Songs of Christmas is a web series established in 2010. As long-time lovers of holiday music, the Jones family has had a large collection of the Christmas genre over the years.

Their 13th season “Christmas Around the World,” will be broadcasted on JOEYTV.NET as well as their podcast on “Anchor” by Spotify, under the 25 Songs of Christmas. This year, they’ll also be spotlighting a new series called “Passport to Christmas,” highlighting four artists from four continents, who will share how they celebrate the holidays in their home countries.

The episodes will appear virtually on all social media and Houston Digital Channel Outlets. The web docu-series will spotlight one holiday song daily from December 1st through December 25th. The artists featured are national and local talent, with the creators starring as hosts.

This year’s artist will include:

1. Elizabeth Grant, MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYBODY (Scotland) - Day Two *2. Deeanne Collins, IT MUST HAVE BEEN OLE SANTA CLAUS (NewOrleans-USA) Day Six (ST. NICHOLAS DAY)3. Nicolette Blount CELEBRATE ME HOME (Los Angeles-USA) - Day Seven ( PEARL HARBOR DAY-Salute to the Troops)4. Abby Gough WHAT CHRISTMAS MEANS TO ME (Detroit-USA) -Day Eight *5. Pamela Mary BREATH OF HEAVEN (Nashville/ -USA/ ISRAEL) - Day Nine * 6. Nathania Reid - ST. LUCIA- (ITALY/SWEDEN) - Day 13 (St. Lucia Day) * 7. PMP Dance Company (Adrienne Rowe, DeMarcus Williams, Mia Hall, *Trinity Grays, Jahzara Lathan, Madisyn Hall, & Aliyah Mohammed) CAROLOF THE BELLS- (Ukraine) - Day 147. Aaron “AJ’ Fields- STILL STILL STILL (Austria) -Day 168. Simon Perez -LITTLE DRUMMER BOY/PEACE ON EARTH - (USA- New York) - Day 179. Denise Ward- DO YOU HEAR WHAT I HEAR? -( USA-New York) -Day 2010. Judy Pancoast- IN THE BLEAK MIDWINTER- (UK) -DAY 21 (Winter Solstice)11. Dana Clark Green- LET THERE BE PEACE ON EARTH- (USA-NEW YORK) - * Day 25 (CHRISTMAS DAY)

Watch the video above to learn more from the creators and see the live performance with singer-songwriter Aaron J. Field, singing one of their classics, “STILL STILL STILL.”

You can watch every episode on their social media, as well as their website.