Local singers take home titles at National Mariachi Competition

We know Houston is filled with talent - from athletes to artists to actors to musicians - we have it all. And we’re also home to some very talented mariachi singers! Eduardo Antonio Trevino and Alan Aguilar just competed in the 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza in San Antonio - and both came home winners. Kids from all over the country competed during the festival. Eduardo got first place and Alan came in third in the middle school category. The singers shared their experience on “Houston Life.” Watch the video above to hear about it and what’s next for the talented singers.

