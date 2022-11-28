From Houston to Hollywood: Wife works in oil & gas, while husband stars in Hollywood movies

Monday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, actor David Maldonado. Maldonado and his wife moved to the Spring area from Louisiana about 20 years ago for her job in oil & gas. Maldonado started pursing acting in the Houston area at that time with theatre, indie films, and commercials. Now the local actor has a recurring role in the new Sylvester Stallone show, Tulsa King streaming on Paramount +. Maldonado also appears in the Showtime show, Your Honor. We’ll chat with Maldonado about his latest role, Monday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.