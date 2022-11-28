Froberg’s Tree Farm in Alvin ready for you to choose and cut your own Christmas tree

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, nothing says holiday spirit more than putting up your Christmas decorations…including the tree! Froberg’s Tree Farm in Alvin features a full family experience where you can walk their huge tree field full of three different types of Christmas trees, and then pick your special tree and cut it down. Watch as Lauren Kelly a farmer Tyler Froberg chat about some pro tips on choosing and keeping your Christmas tree.

HOUSTON – Now that Thanksgiving has passed, nothing says holiday spirit more than putting up your Christmas decorations…including the tree!

And maybe you’ve always wanted to choose and cut down your very own tree, but didn’t know how to take care of it.

Froberg’s Tree Farm in Alvin features a full family experience where you can walk their huge tree field full of three different types of Christmas trees, and then pick your special tree and cut it down.

Special farm team members will have it brought to get the full shake down, (squirrels and bugs must get out!) they they’ll give you a stand and wrap for the ride home.

The tree farm is open now until December 23rd.

Watch as Lauren Kelly a farmer Tyler Froberg chat about some pro tips on choosing and keeping your Christmas tree!