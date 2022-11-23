Cypress Ranch HS Cheerleaders are headed to the Big Apple!

Cypress Ranch HS cheerleaders are packing up and heading to the big apple!

CYPRESS – Cheerleaders from Cypress Ranch are headed to New York for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

This will be their first time performing at an event this large! They’re so excited to represent the Cypress community and show off their amazing skills.

They performed on the Today Show earlier this week and were chosen out of 600 cheerleaders to perform on the big Thanksgiving Day stage.

You can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade tomorrow on KPRC 2 starting at 9am.

Watch the video above to see their interview! Go team!