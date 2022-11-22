59º

Pearland’s ‘Yard Art R Us’ creates unique and adorable wooden holiday decor

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTON – Thanksgiving is just days away, and after the big meal on Thursday, people will only be thinking about one thing - decorating for Christmas!

Yard Art R Us in Pearland is a local business that manufactures and produces holiday yard art with a unique, one-of-a-kind shopping experience unlike anything else you’ve ever seen.

Owner Mary Amick has been painting and creating these yard decorations for many years, and her store front spans 2 acres completely filled with thousands of holiday art pieces.

Stop by and experience a Winter Wonderland of outdoor Christmas decor, or shop online HERE.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Mary about some of the beautiful pieces customers can shop through.

