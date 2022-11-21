On the next Houston Life, we’re getting you ready for the holidays. Monday is one of the busiest travel days of the year. We’re giving you an exclusive behind the scenes look at the airport. How the planes are prepped, plus the new technology - like artificial intelligence- used to get your bags to the correction destination. Coming fly away with us, Monday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life!
Behind the scenes at Bush airport during one of the busiest travel days of the year
Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.