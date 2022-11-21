48º

WEATHER ALERT

Houston Life

Behind the scenes at Bush airport during one of the busiest travel days of the year

Tags: United, Bush Intercontinental Airport, Behind the Scenes, Houston Life, Travel
Houston Life goes behind the scenes at Bush Intercontinental Airport, exclusive access.

On the next Houston Life, we’re getting you ready for the holidays. Monday is one of the busiest travel days of the year. We’re giving you an exclusive behind the scenes look at the airport. How the planes are prepped, plus the new technology - like artificial intelligence- used to get your bags to the correction destination. Coming fly away with us, Monday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life!

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.