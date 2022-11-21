All Things Merry and Bright

This holiday season you can visit Galaxy Lights at Space Center Houston and Lightscape at the Houston Botanic Garden, both presented by Reliant.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The holiday season is here and a family favorite is checking out all of the holiday lights across the city. This year Reliant has two events they want you to see. Think Instagram worthy photos with all the twinkling lights and music your merry heart desires. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp headeddown I-45 South to the Houston Botanic Garden and Space Center Houston to check things out.

This holiday season you can visit Galaxy Lights at Space Center Houston and Lightscape at the Houston Botanic Garden, both presented by Reliant (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click 2 Houston - All Rights Reserved)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Reliant is thrilled to help families make happy memories at these wonderful holiday light displays. Do you like the lights at the Houston Botanic Garden landscape is a one of a kind experience. Leanne Schneider is Director of Community Relations for Reliant, she told Houston Life Reliant is really excited about their new partnership with Houston Botanic Garden, “...this year’s Lightscape is internationally acclaimed. It’s got an immersive art experience.”

Favorites like the winter cathedral, neon tree, and fire garden are back plus there are new creations which you can see for the first time including a stunning Bluebonnet display, which is unique to Texas.

“The way that they have a barcode so...every section you go to, it tells you what it signifies...” said Brigid Roberson of enjoying the lights with her family.

Brigid Roberson enjoyed the holiday lights with her family at the Houston Botanic Gardens (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click 2 Houston - All Rights Reserved)

At both Lightscape at the Houston Botanic Gardens and Galaxy Lights and Space Center Houston you can even toast S’Mores!

No matter the weather, at Space Center Houston they have got you covered with outdoor and indoor exhibits and you know Galaxy lights presented by Reliance will be out of this world.

“We’re so excited to be here in Space City and have a space themed Galaxy lights. And every year we add something new and we have this year,” said William Harris, President & CEO, Space Center Houston.

In fact, Galaxy Lights is the most technologically advanced light display in Texas. For the first time ever you and your family can experience the Deep Space backyard, you walk underneath the stars and take photos alongside astronauts exploring space. You can also catch the new crystal fireworks experience, one of only two in the world. It comes to life on a 40 foot tall cascading light display.

“The kids love the light up pads, where they can go and step and everything lights up,” said Schneider. The interactive display is made of 290 multicolor platforms that lay under the wing of the historic shuttle carrier aircraft.

“We are always looking for ways to engage the public around space exploration. Because STEM learning is so important and essential to our current economy and into the future,” said Harris.

This holiday season you can visit Galaxy Lights at Space Center Houston and Lightscape at the Houston Botanic Garden, both presented by Reliant. Both exhibits are open through January 1. For more information on these family fun events you can go to reliant.com or call 1-866-222-7100.