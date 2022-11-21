5 hot toys to grab on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

‘Tis the season for shopping! Laurie Schacht, chief toy officer at The Toy Insider, shares her scoop on which toys you’ll want to “add to cart” on Black Friday and Cyber Monday before they sell out.

HOUSTON – Imagine the frustration, your kid wants a specific toy for the holidays and that toy is out of stock!

To prevent that from happening, you need to plan what you’ll be getting during the hottest shopping days of the year, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

Laurie Schacht, chief toy officer at The Toy Insider, shares her scoop on which popular toys you’ll want to “add to your cart” on Black Friday and Cyber Monday before they sell out.

Options include ages 2 and up.

The Toy Insider is a go-to online source for all things toys. Schacht leads the team of experts that reviews toys all year long, considering a variety of factors from play value, originality, skill building, product integrity, and, of course, fun factor.

Check out her complete interview in the video above to see her recommendations.

To connect with Schacht, click here.