Local dancers to perform in 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a holiday tradition for almost 100 years.
It features a carefully curated lineup of floats, character balloons and performers from around the country.
Earning a coveted spot this year – is a teenage dance crew from right here in Houston!
Designed 2 Dance was selected to dance in this year’s parade.
They recently stopped by Houston Life to talk about the experience and preparing for their big trip to New York.
Plus, a special performance!
You can watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on KPRC 2, starting at 9:00 a.m.
Click HERE to learn more about Designed 2 Dance.