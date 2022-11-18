Celebrate 20 years of magic at the Junior League of the Woodlands Holiday Market

HOUSTON – Calling all shoppers!
The holiday season is here and if you need some help shopping for gifts, we’ve got you covered with a local holiday market that gives back.
The Junior League of the Woodlands Holiday Market has returned to celebrate “20 years of magic” all weekend at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott.
It’s a shopping extravaganza event that features over 100 unique merchants selling specialty holiday items, home accessories, clothing, gourmet foods, jewelry and much more.
Shop Friday and Saturday, November 18-19, from 9am-6pm, and Sunday, November 20, from 10am-4pm.
It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Junior League, and it supports many programs in the community including: Ready Hands, Happy, Impact, Instep, Kids in the Kitchen, Keys to Learning, Reach, Healing Hearts, and New beginnings.
Tickets are still available, and cost $20 at the door.
For more information, log on to www.jlthewoodlands.org/holiday-market.
Watch as Lauren Kelly catches up with Shannon Regan, Holiday Markey Chair and Kimberly Degnan, Holiday Market Co-Chair to hear more about this special event.