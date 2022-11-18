Celebrate 20 years of magic at the Junior League of the Woodlands Holiday Market

The Junior League of the Woodlands Holiday Market has returned to celebrate “20 years of magic” all weekend at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott. It’s a shopping extravaganza event that features over 100 unique merchants selling specialty holiday items, home accessories, clothing, gourmet foods, jewelry and much more. For more information, log on to www.jlthewoodlands.org/holiday-market.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Calling all shoppers!

The holiday season is here and if you need some help shopping for gifts, we’ve got you covered with a local holiday market that gives back.

The Junior League of the Woodlands Holiday Market has returned to celebrate “20 years of magic” all weekend at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott.

It’s a shopping extravaganza event that features over 100 unique merchants selling specialty holiday items, home accessories, clothing, gourmet foods, jewelry and much more.

Shop Friday and Saturday, November 18-19, from 9am-6pm, and Sunday, November 20, from 10am-4pm.

It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Junior League, and it supports many programs in the community including: Ready Hands, Happy, Impact, Instep, Kids in the Kitchen, Keys to Learning, Reach, Healing Hearts, and New beginnings.

Tickets are still available, and cost $20 at the door.

For more information, log on to www.jlthewoodlands.org/holiday-market.

Watch as Lauren Kelly catches up with Shannon Regan, Holiday Markey Chair and Kimberly Degnan, Holiday Market Co-Chair to hear more about this special event.