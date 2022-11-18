Catching up with Kim Cruse - Houston-area contestant on ‘The Voice’

Kim Cruse is now in the top 13 on ‘The Voice’. This week, The Houston-area contestant performed Aretha Franklin’s “I Never Loved A Man”. Then on the results show, she was saved by John Legend.

Cruse is from Woodville, Texas - near Livingston. She grew up in the church and music was apart of her life from a young age. She started singing at age 3. She is currently the worship leader at Mount Corinth in Houston.

Season 22 of the Voice was Cruse’s fourth time auditioning for ‘The Voice’. This is the first time she made it to the live shows. In the clip above, Cruse also discusses what happened to her in 2016. She developed a polyp on her right vocal cord. She had to change the way she performed.

While the coaches on the show have said they love Kim, she needs people to vote so she can make it to the next round. Make sure you download ‘The Voice’ app so you can vote.

Catch Season 22 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Mondays and Tuesday at 7pm on KPRC2.