Step into Hogwarts and get a look at the ‘Harry Potter Yule Ball Experience’

HOUSTON – Calling all Harry Potter fans!

There’s a magical and interactive themed experience, the Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration, opening up here in Houston on Friday, November 18th.

You'll find plenty of opportunities to show off your house – or school – pride in this event.

Tickets are still available, and can be found HERE.