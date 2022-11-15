Local pilot wife shares expert tips for Holiday travel

A Houston Youtuber and pilot wife joins Houston life with her pro tips on how to pack a carry-on luggage and what not to wear to avoid airport security lines.

HOUSTON – Laurie is a Houston pilot wife who has garnered over sixteen million views on her YouTube channel, Travel Tips by Laurie, showing regular folks how to travel the globe without a worry in the world.

She stopped by Houston life with some of her top packing tips to take the stress out of flying during Thanksgiving week, one of the busiest travel holidays of the year.

Her suggestions went from how to pack carry-on bags to outfit ideas that won’t cause delays while you go through airport security lines.

“Avoid wearing clothes that make the TSA alarms go off such as shirts with sequins and Christmas socks with metallic threading,” she said.

Shirt with sequins (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

She also suggests “packing thin layers and using compression cubes to allow more space.”

Packing cube in carry-on (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

And if you want to save even more space in your carry-on luggage, “take that compression cube out of the suitcase and pack it in the bottom of your backpack because you get more space, it gives backpack structure, and you get an extra outfit in case the luggage is lost,” said the former elementary school teacher who’s been traveling for over twenty years with her husband.

To see what’s Laurie’s preferred packing method, folding or rolling, check out her complete interview in the video above.

To connect with her, check out her website here.