King Tut’s Tomb discovery experience now on display at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

HOUSTON – If you’re staying in town for the Thanksgiving holiday, there’s a great outing that the whole family can enjoy.

The new exhibition is celebrating the 100th anniversary of King Tut’s discovery with special tomb recreation, now on display at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

The interactive exhibition features a near 1:1 scale recreation of King Tut’s burial chamber; presents exact recreations of the treasures he took with him as he entered the afterlife, fabricated by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities; and provides immersive hallways using projected animations to translate ancient hieroglyphic texts and images.

Watch as Lauren Kelly goes inside the exhibition with Kathleen Havens, HMNS Director of Curriculum & Content.