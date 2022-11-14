52º

World’s largest bounce house now in Katy

Monday on Houston Life, The Big Bounce America 2022 tour is coming to Houston. It features the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House. Monday at 1:00 p.m., Lauren Kelly is live from the Katy Mills mall to give you an epic tour.

According to ‘The Big Bounce America,’ “This attraction includes four massive inflatable attractions: a 16,000 sq. foot World’s Largest Bounce House; the newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena; the incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.”

SCHEDULE:

Saturday, November 12th; Sunday, November 13th – Tickets

Friday, November 18th; Saturday, November 19th; Sunday, November 12th – Tickets

Friday, November 25th; Saturday, November 26th; Sunday, November 27th – Tickets

ADDRESS:

Katy Mills Mall 5000 Katy Mills Circle Katy, TX 77494

