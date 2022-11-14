Teen author and podcaster discuss ‘Teensplaining’

Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, local teenage book author and podcaster, Bailey Moore. Moore is a freshman at Carnegie High School.

Moore and Jordan Wright will talk about their new podcast about ‘Teensplaining.’ Plus, they are partnering up for ‘Giving Tuesday’ to give back to the homeless at the end of this month. They are joining “Project I am” to pack up 400 blessing bags and distribute them to the homeless.

This podcast is new and topics will include, school, suicide awareness and other topic teens can relate to and/or discuss.

Watevaittakes youtube

Bailey’s Youtube

Project I am Website