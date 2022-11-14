Local entertainers star in new movie highlighting Houston’s Hip-Hop community

November is National Hip Hop History month. D-Reck from "Wreckshop Records" and rapper Propain stop by the studio highlighting their new film about Houston's hip-hop community, and how they're helping pave the way for the next generation of entertainers representing H-Town.

Houston – November is National Hip Hop History month and there’s a new movie coming out celebrating Houston’s hip hop community. Derrick ‘D-Reck’ Dixon with ‘Wreckshop Records’ and local rapper Chris ‘Propain’ Dudley joined Houston Life Monday to talk about their movie “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”.

Dixon released the original film “The Dirty 3rd” in the early 2000s. It featured Houston legends like Slim Thug, DJ Screw and Z-Ro. Now, more than 20 years later, Dixon is back with another sequel. According to Dixon, fans of the franchise have streamed the films over three million times.

The new movie will be available on streaming platforms in December. The film also has a star-studded soundtrack from Houston Legends Slim Thug, Z-Ro, TB- Fastlane, Lil Keke, DJ Chose, Boston George, Propain, David Banner, Yung Al, Kirko Bangz, and more.

Watch the clip above to find out about what the new movie is about and why it was important to Dixon to incorporate local rappers in these films.