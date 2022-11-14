Houston man takes photos with Gameboy; goes viral

A local man recently went viral with a reel showcasing a panoramic photo of Downtown Houston that was taken using an old Nintendo GameBoy from the 90s. The video got over 1 million views, over 150,000 likes, and the numbers have been rising every second on both Instagram and Tiktok. Tuesday on Houston Life, we’ll meet this photographer, find out how he put the camera together and why he is even using a GameBoy to begin with. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.