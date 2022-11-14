Fashion designer Bach Mai returns to Houston to unveil new collection

Houston native Bach Mai gives an exclusive preview of his new Fall-Winter 2022 collection, available now at Neiman Marcus.

HOUSTON – He learned couture from top fashion designers in Paris and now returns home to Houston as an established dressmaker with a brand-new collection available at Neiman Marcus.

Houston Life’s host Courtney Zavala caught up with Bach Mai about his phenomenal rise in the fashion world and coming full circle by bringing his designs to H-Town.

Bach Mai Portrait (Neiman Marcus)

Mai, the child of Vietnamese immigrant parents started making dresses for family members and classmates at St. John’s Prep School.

He later graduated from the Parsons School of Design in New York and moved to Paris where he worked alongside John Galiano.

Fashion designer Bach Mai working in Paris (Bach Mai)

In the city of lights, Mai was able to hone his craft further and learn first-hand the true art of haute couture. In 2019, he moved to New York City and later created his own brand that’s been getting praise from fashion publications, including Vogue Magazine.

Celebrities like Venus Williams, Kate Beckinsale, Heidi Klum, and Lupita Nyong’o have recently appeared in glamorous sculpted gowns from his collections. And most recently, Bach received a nomination for the prestigious CFDA Fashion Award of American Emerging Designer of the Year.

Mai gave us an exclusive look at his spectacular luxury ready-to-wear Collection 0, filled with pieces that will make women feel beautiful and empowered.

To see his complete interview, watch the video above.

Bach Mai’s Fall-Winter 2022 collection is available now at Neiman Marcus.