Countdown to family holiday fun!

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re counting down to all the holiday family fun at Moody Gardens. This year at Moody Gardens there are nine holiday attractions at just one venue!
Holiday in the Gardens
November 19, 2022 - January 7, 2023
Ice Land · Festival of Lights · Ice Skating Rink · Holiday 3D Films · Hotel Packages · Rudolph 4D · Arctic Slide · Train Rides · Star: the Dancing Tree of Light · Cirque Joyeux Holiday Show (Matinee, Evening & Dinner Shows) · Pictures with Santa · New Year’s Palooza · Holiday Dinners · Nightly Fireside S’Mores.