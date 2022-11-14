Big Bounce America, the world’s largest bounce house, now open in Katy

If you’re looking for the perfect spot for the kids to burn off some energy during the Thanksgiving break, we found the perfect spot! Big Bounce America, the world’s largest bounce house with over 16,000 sq. ft. of fun is now set up in Katy Mills Mall. Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a peek at this fun spot, sure to entertain the whole family.

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for the perfect spot for the kids to burn off some energy during the Thanksgiving break, we found the perfect spot!

Big Bounce America, the world’s largest bounce house, is now set up in Katy Mills Mall.

The Big Bounce America tour is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world, and includes four massive inflatable attractions:

- A 16,000 sq. foot World’s Largest Bounce House

- The newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena

- The incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course named The Giant

- And a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a peek at this fun spot, sure to entertain the whole family.