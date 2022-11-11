Green Mountain Energy ICE at Discovery Green opens with live ice sculpting, mural paintings, skating and more

The Green Mountain Energy ICE at Discovery Green downtown was supposed to open today, but due to weather they have pushed the opening celebration to Saturday, November 12th. It will kick off with the annual Chilling at ‘Frostival’ at 6p with live ice sculpting and mural paintings. The ice skating will run through January 29th.

HOUSTON – The Green Mountain Energy ICE at Discovery Green downtown opens Saturday November 12th, and will run through January 29th. (originally the opening was set for Friday, but has been moved due to weather)

Opening night will kick off with the annual Chilling at ‘Frostival’ with Big Walls, Big Dreams starting at 6pm.

The annual winter celebration includes live ice carving by Reverend Butter, live mural paintings by Big Walls, Big Dreams, performances by Break Free, Cirque Mythos and more!

The first 50 people will skate for free from 5 to 7 pm.

The ICE will include many special events throughout the season, including:

o Skate with Santa

o Saturday Night Skate Party

o Cheap Skate Night

o Skating with the Stars and more

For tickets, hours and more info, head to DiscoveryGreen.com.