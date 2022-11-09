For your health: Lung cancer care and prevention

November is lung cancer awareness month. Many lung cancers don’t cause noticeable symptoms until they have reached an advanced stage. That’s why early detection is so important. Plus, annual lung cancer screenings for those at higher risk. Dr. Kiran Nair, a pulmonologist with Memorial Hermann, shares some of the symptoms and risk factors to look out for. Visit memorialhermann.org/lungcancer or call 713-222-2273 to learn more.

HOUSTON – November is lung cancer awareness month.

Many lung cancers don’t cause noticeable symptoms until they have reached an advanced stage.

That’s why early detection is so important, including annual screenings for those at higher risk.

Dr. Kiran Nair, a pulmonologist with Memorial Hermann, shares some of the symptoms and risk factors to look out for.

