Disney On Ice presents ‘Into The Magic’ skating into Houston’s NRG Stadium this weekend

All of your favorite Disney characters are back in Houston this weekend as Disney On Ice presents: ‘Into The Magic’ at NRG Stadium! Mickey and Minnie will host some of our favorite Disney friends such as Miguel from ‘Coco’, Moana, Anna and Elsa, Belle, Cinderella and more, along with world-class figure skating. Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a behind-the scenes look at the fun show coming to Houston this weekend!

Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge over eight fun-filled performances from November 10–13, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a look at the fun show coming to Houston this weekend.