73º

LIVE

Houston Life

Disney On Ice presents ‘Into The Magic’ skating into Houston’s NRG Stadium this weekend

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Disney, Disney On Ice, Into The Magic, ice skating, show, NRG Stadium, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, characters, Frozen, Moana, Cinderella
All of your favorite Disney characters are back in Houston this weekend as Disney On Ice presents: ‘Into The Magic’ at NRG Stadium! Mickey and Minnie will host some of our favorite Disney friends such as Miguel from ‘Coco’, Moana, Anna and Elsa, Belle, Cinderella and more, along with world-class figure skating. Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a behind-the scenes look at the fun show coming to Houston this weekend!

HOUSTON – All of your favorite Disney characters are back in Houston this weekend as Disney On Ice presents: ‘Into The Magic’ at NRG Stadium!

Mickey and Minnie will host some of our favorite Disney friends such as Miguel from ‘Coco’, Moana, Anna and Elsa, Belle, Cinderella and more, along with world-class figure skating.

Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge over eight fun-filled performances from November 10–13, 2022 at NRG Stadium.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a look at the fun show coming to Houston this weekend.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Texas girl, favorite aunt, lucky girlfriend, dog mom, Diet Coke connoisseur.

facebook

twitter

instagram