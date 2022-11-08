Search for Houston’s top sommelier benefiting a good cause

Top wine experts go head-to-head for the title of iron sommelier and how they’re helping families struggling with cancer and life-threatening illnesses. Plus, we put Derrick and Courtney to a wine tasting test.

Houston’s premier wine-tasting competition is back in-person and better than ever! Top wine experts face each other for the title of Iron Sommelier on November 9th.

Competing sommeliers will select three wines that focus on a particular wine region, grape, or style. They will present the wines while conversing with guests as they taste and compare. A panel of judges will rate wine choice, presentation, creativity, and knowledge of their wine selections.

As guests enjoy selections of wine, the event will benefit The Periwinkle Foundation, helping children, young adults, and families struggling with cancer and life-threatening illnesses.

Two of the best sommeliers join Courtney and Derrick in the kitchen with details. Plus, a wine tasting. Do Courtney and Derrick guess correctly? See the video above.

For more information about the event and how to buy tickets, visit the website: ironsommelier.org/