Local couple takes wedding day photos at Astros Victory Parade!

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros might have #LeveledUp, but one couple #LeveledUp their relationship by tying the knot yesterday! If you were at the 2022 Houston Astros World Series Victory Parade yesterday, there was a lot of fun and excitement going on, but for native Houstonians Kendall and Kyler Sommer, THEY GOT MARRIED AND TOOK THEIR WEDDING PHOTOS ON A ROOFTOP AT THE PARADE!

Couple takes wedding photos on rooftop during 2022 Astros (no copyright)

Our Digital Content Contributor Mecca Thompson chatted with them to learn more about this unforgettable experience.

This awesome couple waited years for the perfect day and time to get married. Turns out this was their year, and their wedding ceremony was set for yesterday’s date, November 7th, 2022. The two are HUGE fans of the Houston Astros and wanted to make the best out of the coincidental 2022 Houston Astros World Series Victory Parade, and their wedding day falling on the same date.

They headed downtown with their photographer, Kendall packed her wedding dress in the car, and Kyler did the same with his Tux!

Once they got ready for their grand photos, people didn’t think they were serious! “They thought we were doing cosplay,” said Kendall. But fans quickly realized they were seriously getting HITCHED and joined in congratulating them and helping them celebrate! The couple’s ceremony was yesterday evening at 5pm, and they got the BEST photos to commemorate both their wedding day, and the 2022 Houston Astros World Series Victory Parade.

Watch the video above to see the full interview with the Houston couple who started their new journey on an unforgettable day for the city of Houston.