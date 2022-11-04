Watch Houston Life KIDS

Houston Life Kids! Saturdays at 9:30am on KPRC2+ live stream. click2houston.com/watchlive

Join our kid co-host Saturday at 10:00 a.m. for this show highlighting the amazing kids in our community.

Three ways to watch:

Search for KPRC 2+ on your smart TV or on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google TV.

Click the “Watch Live” tab on the Click2Houston app – which is free to download in your Apple or Android app store.

Watch on Click2Houston.com/watchlive or in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below.

KPRC 2+ is your home for news, special shows and live event coverage.

Below is the normal newscast schedule:

Monday through Friday: 4:30-8 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m., 4-5:30 p.m., 6-6:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.

Saturday: 6-7 a.m., 8:30-9:30 a.m., 6-6:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 6-7 a.m., 8-9 a.m., 10-10:30 a.m., 5-5:30 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.m.

If no newscast is streaming at these times, it’s possible it has been preempted by national news or sports coverage. You can check our TV listings for the current programming schedule.