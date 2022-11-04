This local artist airbrushed the Houston skyline on Lizzo’s hair

Grammy-award winning singer Lizzo represents Houston with airbrushed skyline design on hair

HOUSTON – Emmy- and Grammy-winning superstar Lizzo recently showed off her H-Town love and pride with a brand-new hairstyle.

She sported an airbrushed Houston skyline on her blond hair at her Toyota Center show on Oct. 26

Houston Life chatted with Dreamz, the local airbrush artist behind the look about his experience and how the design came to life.

Dreamz is the owner of Dreams2reality airbrushing in Rosenberg.

Dreamz used a 613 Straight 28″ blonde wig from She’s Happy Hair, made out of real hair to create an Astros-themed design live in our studio.

If you’d like to win this wig, text the word HAPPY to 888-111.

For a link to connect with She’s Happy Hair, click here.

For a link to connect with Dreamz, click here.