The 23rd Annual Lone Star Rally kicks off today in Galveston on The Strand

HOUSTON – A sea of motorcycles has taken over streets of Galveston Island for the 23rd Annual Lone Star Rally, which is the nation’s largest four-day motorcycle event!

The annual event draws hundreds of thousands of people from around the country, and the best part – admission is free.

With plenty of live entertainment, vendors, shows, and rally festivities – there’s no shortage of fun to be had by everyone.

Houston radio legend Outlaw Dave has been a part of the rally since it’s inception, and Lauren Kelly got to chat with him (and a few other friends!) all about what people can expect when they head down to the island this weekend.

For a full list of events and more info, log on to lonestarrally.com.