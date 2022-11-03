The 23rd Annual Lone Star Rally kicks off today in Galveston on The Strand

HOUSTON – A sea of motorcycles has taken over streets of Galveston Island for the 23rd Annual Lone Star Rally, which is the nation’s largest four-day motorcycle event!
The annual event draws hundreds of thousands of people from around the country, and the best part – admission is free.
With plenty of live entertainment, vendors, shows, and rally festivities – there’s no shortage of fun to be had by everyone.
Houston radio legend Outlaw Dave has been a part of the rally since it’s inception, and Lauren Kelly got to chat with him (and a few other friends!) all about what people can expect when they head down to the island this weekend.
For a full list of events and more info, log on to lonestarrally.com.