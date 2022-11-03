Don’t miss this deadline: Sign up for Mutton Bustin’!

Houston – A must watch, bucket list item for kids in Houston, Mutton Bustin’ at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

You know it’s happened to you. You bring your kids to the Rodeo, they see the other kids in the big stadium and they want to try. But you missed the deadline to sign them up for the action inside NRG Stadium. Well mom, now is your chance to be a hero. Registration is now open for Mutton Bustin at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. But warning: you have to act fast!

Applications must be received by Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

All participants must be either the age of five (5) or six (6) as of Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Participant weight must not exceed 55 pounds.

A child who participated in 2021 or 2022 is not eligible to participate in 2023.

Sign Up Here!