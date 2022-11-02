Local non-profit for moms of children with special needs hosting 3rd annual Nuttycracker Holiday market

Steel Magnolia Moms is hosting its 3rd annual Nuttycracker Holiday Market today from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at The Powder Keg with over 40 vendors. The market will help raise money for Steel Magnolia Moms, whose mission is to positively support one another and share in the joys and challenges of raising a child with special needs.

HOUSTON – Steel Magnolia Moms is hosting its 3rd annual Nuttycracker Holiday Market today from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at The Powder Keg at 1300 Brittmoore Road.

This event is open to the public and admission is $5.

Local artisans and businesses are selling their wares at the holiday market to help raise money for Steel Magnolia Moms whose mission is to positively support one another and share in the joys and challenges of raising a child with special needs.

The funds raised from the market will go towards supporting programs such as Head to Heart, which provides private psychotherapy to members, Magnolia Wellness, Moms Camp, Happy Camper(s) which sends members’ children with disabilities to summer camp, and much more.

With over 40 vendors participating, there is something for everyone including clothing and accessories, household items, gourmet food items, art, children’s clothing and gifts, jewelry, men’s activewear, and more.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gives us a peek inside the market at what guests can find.