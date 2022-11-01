Kam Franklin of The Suffers set to host Red Bull Soundclash Music Event at 713 Music Hall

The Red Bull Sound Clash music event is happening at 713 Music Hall, with a Houston versus Austin battle including ‘The People’s Champ’ rapper Paul Wall and guitar legend Gary Clark Jr. Lauren Kelly got to chat with Kam Franklin of The Suffers who's the host of this year's event, all about what fans can expect next week!

HOUSTON – The Red Bull Sound Clash music event is happening next Thursday, and it’s featuring artists, MCs and DJs challenging each other to create the ultimate party and music battle.

This year’s event will be held at 713 Music Hall, with a Houston versus Austin battle including ‘The People’s Champ’ rapper Paul Wall and guitar legend Gary Clark Jr.

Over four rounds, Paul and Gary will compete back-and-forth across custom-built opposing stages musically duking it out.

The one with the of the biggest crowd reaction will be crowned the champion.

Lauren Kelly got to chat with Kam Franklin of The Suffers who’s the host of this year’s event, all about what fans can expect next week!