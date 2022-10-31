The Munsters star Butch Patrick in Houston for Munster Mash Art Extravaganza event

HOUSTON – From ‘The Munsters’, the original child werewolf Eddie Munster, Butch Patrick, stopped by Houston Life today.

Patrick is known for his role in the beloved comedy television series The Munsters which aired from 1964 to 1966.

He chatted about his memories of the classic show and details on why he’s spending Halloween in Houston.

Check out his interview in the video below.

From ‘The Munsters’, the original Eddie Munster Butch Patrick join us in studio. He chats about his memories of the classic show and details on why he's spending Halloween in Houston to appear at a unique pop-up art event happening today, the Munster Mash Art Extravaganza.

The actor is to appear at a unique pop-up art event today, the Munster Mash Art Extravaganza and he is bringing along the iconic family car from the show, the Munster Koach. To make it even more perfect for Halloween, the event offers fun for the whole family with treat bags for kids.

The event is free to attend, and his appearance is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Complete Pictures, 3701 W. Alabama Street, Houston.

The event features rare and amazing artwork by such artists as Tim Burton, Charles Schulz, Dr. Seuss, Charles Addams, Stan Lee, Bob Kane, Alex Ross, Chuck Jones, Gene Simmons (KISS), Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros. Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios, Marvel Studios, and DC Comics.

For more information about the event, click here.