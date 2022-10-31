Simple last-minute Halloween makeup ideas you can try on the cheap

Halloween is here! And we’ve all been there - originally having a really great costume in mind but without fail - you waited until the last minute to put it together and ran out of time. Have no fear! Mel Camp and Lauren Kelly have some fun looks to show everyone with a little bit of makeup from the drugstore, and other items in their own makeup bags.

HOUSTON – Halloween is here!

Let’s start with Mel, who went with a last minute skeleton. It totally helped that she already had a skeleton onesie on, so completing the makeup was just the icing on the cake.

Truly, she only used a handful of things: white cream makeup, a blender sponge, black eyeliner, plus black and brown eye shadow.

The best part about this look is that is doesn’t need to be perfect...when actually, a little messier - the better. The trick is to get the sunken cheekbone look, as well as the dark shadows all around the eyes.

Shading everything and smudging it around are the best ways to do it. A blending eyeshadow brush will help also.

Grab the eyeliner pencil and create the lines over your white lips for the teeth, and voila!

Lauren’s scarecrow look added a tiny bit more color than Mel’s. She used a blue and orange shadow from her own makeup bag for a bit of a base under the scarecrow face lines.

The cheeks get a little color and eyelids, then draw out the stitches with the eyeliner pen. You can also use that pen to draw on some lashed to make the eyes pop.

A little smudging and blending on this one, and that’s it! Bonus - both looks can work on a boy or a girl.

Take a look below and see how they did!