Get holiday ready at the 2022 Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market

HOUSTON – ‘Tis the season for shopping at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market!
This Houston holiday tradition features more than 270 merchants during a three-day shopping extravaganza.
Since its inception, the Nutcracker Market has contributed more than $80 million to the Houston Ballet Foundation.
This year’s big event runs November 10-13, 2022 at NRG Center.
Here with a preview is Patsy Chapman, Nutcracker Market CEO - and Vanessa Sanchez, the owner/designer of Gatherings by Curated Paperie.
