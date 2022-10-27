Get holiday ready at the 2022 Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market

Tis the season for shopping at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market! This Houston holiday tradition features more than 270 merchants during a three-day shopping extravaganza. Since its inception, the Nutcracker Market has contributed more than $80 million to the Houston Ballet Foundation. Here with preview is Patsy Chapman, Nutcracker Market CEO, and Vanessa Sanchez, the owner/designer of Gatherings by Curated Paperie. The big event runs November 10-13, 2022 at NRG Center. Visit their website NutcrackerMarket.com for ticket information.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – ‘Tis the season for shopping at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market!

This Houston holiday tradition features more than 270 merchants during a three-day shopping extravaganza.

Since its inception, the Nutcracker Market has contributed more than $80 million to the Houston Ballet Foundation.

This year’s big event runs November 10-13, 2022 at NRG Center.

Here with a preview is Patsy Chapman, Nutcracker Market CEO - and Vanessa Sanchez, the owner/designer of Gatherings by Curated Paperie.

Click HERE for ticket information.