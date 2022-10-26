Texas Southern University Celebrating Homecoming 2022 this week

It's homecoming week over at Texas Southern University and we’re helping to cheer on the Tigers ahead of their big game this weekend! Watch as Lauren Kelly heads to the pep rally to check out some fun ahead of Saturdays game!

HOUSTON – We’ve got spirit, yes we do!

Texas Southern University is hosting a week of Homecoming 2022 activities this week, and here’s how you can be a part of the festivities!

The week of events will culminate on Saturday, October 29 with the Homecoming parade, tailgates, and football game vs. Lincoln University (California) in Alexander Durley Stadium at 2 p.m.

For more information on Homecoming 2022 visit: www.tsu.edu/homecoming.

Wednesday, October 26

Mr. and Miss Texas Southern University Coronation

The Great Gatsby: A Royal Celebration - Sawyer Auditorium 6 p.m.

Tiger Athletes Homecoming Family Reunion - Houston Marriott South at Hobby Airport 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 27

TSUNAA Chapter and Life Member Recognition Reception - Rec Center 5 p.m.

School Daze Welcome Back to the Yard Sneaker Party (TSU Alumni event) - Rec Center 7 p.m.

Aux Cord Wars (TSU Students Only) - Durley Stadium 8 p.m.

Friday, October 28

Tiger2Tiger Talk - Sterling Student Center Tiger Room 3rd Floor 10:30 a.m.

713 Yard Fest - Sawyer Plaza 2 - 4 p.m.

Homecoming Step Show - Sawyer Auditorium 7 p.m.

Thurgood Marshall School of Law Alumni Gala - Hotel Zaza 6 p.m.

Overnight Tailgate and Load-In 6 p.m. - 6 a.m. (must sign up)

The Black Experience Homecoming Party - Fuller Houston, 1003 Washington Ave. 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 29

Homecoming Parade 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

(Route begins at Cleburne and Tierwester, ends at Blodgett and Live Oak)

Legacy Bricks Viewing - Library Learning Center All Day

Entry to tailgate parking lot resumes Noon - 10 p.m. (tailgate will reopen at noon after the Parade ends)

Homecoming Football Game - Alexander Durley Stadium 2 p.m.