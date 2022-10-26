Katy ISD teacher Constance Howard makes it to ‘The Voice’ battle rounds

After her impressive blind audition, Katy native Constance Howard returned to the stage of NBC’s hit singing competition ‘The Voice’ as part of Team Camila. The Franz Elementary School teacher chats about what’s next for her after the show’s battle rounds and her message to her hometown fans.

HOUSTON – After her impressive blind audition, Katy native Constance Howard returned to the stage of NBC’s hit singing competition ‘The Voice’ as part of Team Camila.

The Franz Elementary School teacher chatted with Houston Life about what’s next for her after last night’s battle rounds and her message to her hometown fans.

Howard performed the Silk Sonic jam “Leave the Door Open” alongside fellow teammate Chello.

Coach Camila Cabello picked only one of them. Find out what happened and Howard’s reaction in the video above.

‘The Voice’s’ Knockouts begin Monday, October 31st, with three-way knockouts for the first time ever.

Tune in at 7 p.m. CT on KPRC 2, Mondays, and Tuesdays to keep up with the competition and see who wins this season.

And to keep up with Howard, be sure to follow her on social media, here.