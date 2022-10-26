DIY Pumpkin Painting: Learn to paint pumpkins like a pro!

HOUSTON – DIY expert Ashton Sedita shows Courtney and Derrick how to paint pumpkins like a pro! You can too.
Materials and Instructions
For the spider design:
Materials - white pumpkin, black paint, black paint pen
Instructions - Use your thumb and dab paint circle dots with it on white pumpkin. Once dry, make upside check marks to create 8 legs.
For ghost design:
Materials – orange pumpkin, white paint, black paint pen.
Instructions: Use to your thumb and dab white paint onto the orange pumpkin. Once dry, create 2 eyes and a mouth.