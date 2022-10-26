A guide to what’s happening during Houston Navy Week

Houston Navy Week is underway! A program that's been around since 2016 designed to bring the U.S. Navy to heart of our community. Chris Monnone, Eric Sowash and Alex Orton from the U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit are here with all the details on what’s happening this week.

The Navy Band Great Lakes will be at POST Houston Thursday, October 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Then Navy Day kicks off Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard will be on hand for Saturday’s World Series Game.

Click HERE for more information or to find an event happening near you.