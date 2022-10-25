Lewis & Maese ‘Sale At Sawyer’ a perfect stop for Houston bargain shoppers

Calling all bargain hunters! We’re checking out the Lewis & Maese showroom sale where you can find some deep discounts on everything from home decor to designer handbags and jewelry. The massive sale features discounts on more than 5,000 items.

HOUSTON – Lewis & Maese Auction House Showroom at Saywer Yards is a long-standing auction company that has recently relocated its current site at 1505 Sawyer Street to the Spring Branch area.

And good news for bargain shoppers - in an effort to begin anew at the new space, L&M has launched a massive moving and liquidation sale that features discounts of 30-70% off more than 5,000 items!

Everything from jewelry to furniture to rugs, lighting, paintings, sculptures, accessories, to designer handbags, jewelry and fun odds and ends in between.

Dubbed ‘The Sale at Sawyer’ has huge discounts from 30-70% off on more than 5,000 items, and the showroom has been meticulously cleaned up and organized for shoppers.

The Sale at Sawyer is expected to continue through early January, with the hours of Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 am until 6 pm, Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 am to 7 pm, and Sundays from noon to 5 pm. The sale is closed on Wednesdays for restocking.

