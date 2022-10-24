Texas Southern University Celebrates Homecoming 2022

Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas Southern University is celebrating homecoming 2022. This year’s theme, ‘Destination: Tiger Nation.’ On Wednesday, we’re live from the pep rally on campus. Homecoming week is from Oct. 23-29.

The week of events will culminate on Saturday, October 29 with the homecoming parade, tailgates, and football game vs. Lincoln University (California) in Alexander Durley Stadium.

For more information go to on Homecoming 2022 visit: Homecoming 2022, Destination: Tiger Nation.